Man arrested after police find woman buried in Entebbe pig farm

Police in Entebbe have arrested a 38-year-old casual laborer in a major breakthrough following the murder of a 28-year-old female.

Laurent Nkurunzinza, known as Mulaalo, was captured following the disappearance of Prossy Twinomujuni, 28, a resident of Kawafu Cell, Nkumba Parish Katabi Town Council in Wakiso District.

“After interrogation, the suspect told detectives where the body of the woman was,” Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson ASP Luke Owoyesigyire said.

The Police Flying Squad Unit unearthed that the suspect who is also resident in the same parish as the victim- had “buried Ms Twinomujuni in a pig farm at Katabi Town Council.”

“The decomposing body of Ms Twinomujuni was found buried in a white polythene bag,” police detailed on the woman who was December 7, 2021 reported missing by her husband.

Laurent Nkurunzinza, the lead-suspect in the murder of Laurent Nkurunzinza is driven away from the crime scene on a police vehicle on June 23, 2022. PHOTO/ENTEBBE MEDIA LAB

In a farm house at Nkurunzinza’s work place, police also discovered a hammer suspected to have been used in the murder.

“He led police there and a hoe which was used to dig the grave was also recovered and has been exhibited,” ASP Owoyesigyire disclosed.

Ms Twinomujuni's remains were Thursday taken to the Mulago City mortuary for postmortem as police announced widened investigations into the killing.

“The motive of the murder will be communicated in due course,” ASP Owoyesigyire said adding that “the suspect is detained at Nateete Police Station.”