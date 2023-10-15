Man arrested for hacking wife to death 

A 38-year-old man in Otuke District, northern Uganda has been arrested for brutally ending the life of his wife.

Jimmy Ogwel, a resident of Merimaki Village, Ogor Sub County, Otuke District has been detained at Otuke Central Police Station for hacking his 38-year-old wife, Jennet Atim, to death during a domestic fight.

Police report indicates that on Friday, the deceased took their child who was sick for treatment at a nearby clinic and was admitted for the night and discharged the next day (Saturday) where they returned home at about 9pm.

However, Ogwel reportedly got very annoyed as he suspected that his wife was engaged in an extra-marital affair; he picked an axe in the heat of the moment and cut her, killing her instantly.

North Kyoga regional police Spokesperson, SP Jimmy Patrick Okema, confirmed the incident saying that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

“The crime scene was visited by a team of police officers from Otuke Central Police Station and it was well documented. The suspect was arrested and taken to Otuke CPS as his file is being compiled for submission to the Resident State Attorney,” SP Okema said on Sunday in a statement.

He added that the body of the deceased had been conveyed to Orum Health Center IV pending post mortem.

“This is a very sad incident, we encourage married people to always control their tempers before acting. We call for calmness from the relatives of the deceased and promise to do all it takes for justice to prevail,” he added.