Man arrested for sharing nudes purporting to be for TikToker

Police in Kampala have detained a TikToker for allegedly sharing a video purporting to be that of another popular TikToker, Ms Doreen Nalunga aka Milk Bae.

Denis Nsubuga is currently detained at Kampala Central Police Station on charges of Cyberstalking and distributing pornographic materials after Ms Nalunga reported a case to the police.

"It's alleged that Nsubuga got an old nude video of an unidentified person and started circulating it purporting that it was for one Milk Bae," Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango said on Wednesday.

Police said Nsubuga circulated the said video on various social media platforms.

Ms Nalunga reported the case to detectives at CPS Kampala, who immediately began investigating the matter.

"Nsubuga was traced and arrested. Police have recorded statements from the complainant and relevant witnesses. Witnesses have confirmed to police that the videos that Nsubuga circulated, are not for Milk Bae but for some other person who is not yet identified," Mr Onyango added before appealing to members of the public to be careful about what they post on social media. According to Mr Onyango, social media users in Uganda should always crosscheck any information before posting. "Otherwise the law will catch up with you," SSP Onyango added.