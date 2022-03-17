Two journalists charged for cyber stalking Museveni

Two of the nine journalists who have been held incommunicado since last week were yesterday arraigned before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s Court and charged with cyber stalking President Museveni.

Mr Norman Tumuhimbise, 36, the chief executive officer of Alternative Digitalk online television, and Ms Farida Bikobere, a television host, 27, denied the charge of cyber stalking charges contrary to Section 26 of the Computer Misuse Act, 2011.

They appeared before Grade One Magistrate Rhona Tukundane.

According to prosecution, the duo and others still at large between January 2020 and March 2022 at Lukuli Makindye Division in Kampala District, “wilfully, maliciously and repeatedly used electronic communication to which Alternative Digitalk online television relayed offensive information through their books; Liars and Accomplices and The Kumanyoko Politics: Unsowing the Mustard Seed, accomplices directed against President Museveni.”