Man cuts off own genitals over lack of sex, dies

A 24-year-old man in Kamuli District has died after he allegedly cut off his own genitals after accusing his wife of committing adultery and denying him sex.

Charles Wamboga, a resident of Butanul village in Butansi Sub County in the eastern Uganda district bled to death after using a machete to cut off his genitals following a disagreement with his wife over sex on Tuesday night.

The area LC Chairman, Mr Joseph Isabirye said Wamboga first took poison in attempt to commit suicide on grounds that he could not stand a cheating wife.

He said Wambogo had suspected that his wife of two years, Ms Doreen Nankwanga was cheating on him with his brother while starving him.

“Wamboga told me earlier that his wife had failed to conceive and that she was starving him.He said he was surprised when she told him that his brother had attributed the problem (failure to conceive) to him (Wamboga),” Mr Isabirye said.

Without going into details, Ms Nankwanga, however, said she saw Wamboga sharpening the machete and when he ordered her to enter the house, she ran off.

“I ran to my father’s home in Kasambira Town council. I was shocked when I heard he had cut himself and died,” she said.

The deceased’s father, Mr Balidha Nkayi said his son would feel jealous whenever his wife spoke to any man in his presence.

He said Wamboga was a casual laborer working in different sugarcane plantations and that he used one of the machetes he had been using at work to commit suicide.

“He lost a lot of blood and died before we could take him to hospital,” he said.



