Man hands himself to police after killing colleague over woman

The Police in Buyende District are investigating circumstances under which a 28-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend whom he suspected to have had a love affair with his wife on Wednesday.

The deceased only identified as Bashir, was allegedly murdered by Innocent Miyokolu, after he was found with his wife in Kyoga “A” zone, Bukungu Town council in Buyende District at around 9am.

“Preliminary findings indicate that Miyokulu found Bashir in his house having breakfast with his (Miyokulu) wife names withheld and stabbed him with a knife to death. He then handed himself to Bukungu Police station in Buyende District,” Busoga North Regional Police Spokesperson, ASP Micheal Kasadha told this reporter.

“He has been away for work in Kampala until Wednesday when he travelled on purpose after receiving information that Bashir was having an affair with his wife,” he added.

Mr Kasadha noted that a team of homicide detectives visited the scene and took the body to Buyende Health Centre IV for postmortem as investigations continue.