Kamuli man arrested for killing daughter’s Senior One lover

Police in Kamuli District are holding a man who allegedly killed his daughter’s 16-year-old lover.

The deceased was a Senior One student at Bugulumbya Secondary School, and resident of Busanda Village, Bugulumbya Sub-county, the Busoga North Police Spokesperson, Mr Michael Kasadha, said.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that Benon Ntalo found James Kakonso standing with his daughter by the roadside and chased him for ‘spoiling her’, and in the process, the deceased fell into a ditch where he was assaulted to death,” Mr Kasadha said at the weekend.

Mr Kasadha said Mr Ntalo was joined by Adam Kalenzi and Eria Kezaala in the pursuit of the deceased who they kept referring to as a “thief”.

Mr Ntalo is said to have been looking for Third Term fees balances for his daughter who is in Primary Six when he bumped into the pair.

“When the deceased was confronted, he showed respect and fled, but the father pursued and caught up with him. When he fell into a ditch, he beat him up, after which he said he was a thief,” an eyewitness said.

The Bugulumbya District councilor, Ms Victoria Apili, condemned the father’s action, saying it was uncalled for since Kakonso had respected him by running away and both were juveniles.

“We should learn to control our emotions and manage our anger,” she regretted.

Relatedly, Mr Kasadha said they are investigating the death of a 40-year-old unidentified man, whose body washed up at a swamp in Bugolo Village, Kisozi Sub-county, Kamuli District, on October 5.