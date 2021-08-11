Man kidnapped, killed in land dispute

By Yahudu Kitunzi More by this Author

Shock and grief gripped residents of Wagagai cell in Nkoma ward, Northern city Division in Mbale city, following the mysterious death of a taxi driver, who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered over a land dispute.

Siraji Magomu was allegedly killed by his paternal uncles over a piece of land he was meant to inherit from his mother, Ms Margret Sarah Kawuya aged 62.

According to police, the disappearance was reported by the deceased’s mother at Gangamma Police post, three days after he was not seen.

The Elgon region Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika, said investigations are underway to establish who exactly killed Magomu.

"The General Inquiry File has been opened to investigate circumstances under which the deceased was killed," Mr Taitika said.

According to Ms Kawuya, her son had attended a meeting with his uncles over the disputed land prior to his disappearance, but they failed to agree.

“They killed my son over a piece of land. Police should help us and investigate this case thoroughly,” she said.

A detective at Mbale Central Police station, who preferred anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had a mental problem due to over drinking of alcohol.

"According to his (deceased) relatives the last days before he died he had a mental problem but because the family had land issues they are now accusing the side of their father to have killed him," the detective said.



