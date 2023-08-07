Man kills two-year-old daughter in domestic brawl

A 38-old-man in Kanungu District on Sunday handed himself to police station after a domestic fight with his wife that resulted into the death of their two and half year old daughter.



According to police, the incident happened on Saturday at about 10pm when the suspect returned home from a social evening with friends at Omurushasha trading centre in Mpungu Sub County, Kanungu District. He allegedly found his wife having sexual intercourse with another man.



This resulted into a fight between the couple after the woman’s lover escaped through the opposite door.



“Out of annoyance, the husband grabbed a nearby stick and started assaulting his wife from the bed. Unfortunately the stick hit the innocent child who was sleeping on the same bed killing her instantly. The suspect escaped that very night and handed himself in at Kanungu Police Station and that's when investigations commenced,” Mr Elly Maate, the Kigezi region police spokesperson, said on Sunday.



The deceased toddler has been identified as Fortunate Akansasira.