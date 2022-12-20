Man kills his 8-month-old daughter in domestic brawl

Police in Lwengo District are holding a man for killing his eight-month-old daughter.

The incident happened on Monday at around 3pm when Joseph Lutaaya,50, a resident of Kakunyu village, Nkoni Parish in Kingo Sub County, Lwengo District killed his biological daughter Asiyati Nakivumbi in a domestic fight.

According to the officer in charge of Nkoni Police Station, Mr Martin Emudud, the suspect had a misunderstanding with his wife Afisa Akwero who was blocking him from selling beans.

“The man has been trying to sell beans but the wife was blocking him yet they had an agenda of using the money to build a better house. On a fateful day, the couple picked up a fight and the suspect threw a plate which hit the young girl on the head leading to her death,” he narrated.

Mr Emudud said that Ms Akwero also sustained serious injuries after she was cut by a pang on both her neck and the fingers. He asked men not to interfere in their wives’ businesses to avoid family wrangles.

The Kingo Sub County Chairperson Mr Aloysius Kibira blamed the incident on binge drinking.

“Parents should learn how to solve their problems away from their children because this psychologically affects them. Lutaaya is so much involved in drinking waragi which has affected his well-being,” he said.