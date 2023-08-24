Masaka City bans sale of plots below 50 by 100ft

Authorities in Masaka City have banned selling and buying of plots of land which are below 50 by 100 feet.

According to Mr Martin Kigozi, the Masaka City planner, implementation of the new Masaka City structural plan will be difficult if the sale of small pieces of land continues.

“We have directed village chairpersons where this land is located to refuse signing on land sales agreements of any plot that doesn’t reach the minimum size of 100ft by 50ft,” Mr Kigozi said during an interview on Tuesday.

“We have developed documents that the ward or village chairpersons and town agents have to sign before issuance of a building plan to any developer and the resolutions passed by the city building control committee and technical staff of the city are all supporting this development,” he added.

Mr Kent Atuhairwe, the team leader at Stanfield Property Consultants Ltd, said they are in the final stage of drafting a new structural plan which they will present to the city authorities for approval before they proceed to another stage.

Mr Atuhairwe said they would increase the number of abattoirs, airfields, tourism sites, health and educational facilities that adhere to international standards.

“We are looking at improving the airdrome at Bwala Hill and another airdrome is expected to be established on Bukakata Road,” he added.

Masaka City deputy city clerk Richard Mugisha appealed to local council leaders to ensure that their areas do not develop into slums.

“Some places, especially those that were annexed to the city, are fairly developed with some challenges, but at least free from slums, so we ask village leaders not to allow people develop land without approved building plans,” he said.

Background

In June last year, authorities hired architectural consultants to review the city’s current structural plan.

Under the plan review, experts were to identify spaces and allotments for various land use activities and services to determine the desired city’s growth patterns.

The existing city structural plan covers the old municipality boundaries that occupied at least 46 sqkms compared to more than 100 sqkms under the new city.