Masaka Journalists' elections called off over disenfranchisement

Elections for new leaders of South Buganda Journalists’ Association (Sobuja ) have indefinitely been called off after some members claimed they were disenfranchised.

The suspension of the December 15 polls followed a meeting between the Chairperson of the Sobuja Electoral Commission (EC), Antonio Kalyango, Masaka City security committee led by the Resident City Commissioner (RCC) Ronald Katende and some Journalists on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Central Broadcasting Services (CBS) correspondent in Masaka, Mzee Tomusange Kayinja, observed that “the electoral processes were unfair from the start.”

“As elders of Sobuja, we were sidelined in the whole process and being founders of the association, the organisers of the elections had to consult us,” he said.

Mzee Kayinja further claimed that there are very few members of Sobuja in the updated voters register who qualify to vote.

“For one to be a full member of Sobuja, he or she has to pay a monthly subscription fee of Shs2,000 and very few had full filled this constitutional requirement,” Mzee Kayinja remarked.

He advised the Sobuja EC executive to cooperate with the founders of the association to agree on another electoral road map.

“We need an association that unites us as a whole, but this exercise they had organized was selective.” he added

But Sobuja’s EC chairperson Kalyango said “all Journalist operating in Greater Masaka were informed about the elections and candidates were duly nominated.”

He described those opposed to the elections as “attention seekers.”

“We are surprised that a handful of individuals who call themselves elders in the media fraternity in Masaka are coming out now to complain,” he added.

After listening to the organisers of the elections and the complainants, RCC Katende advised that a joint committee comprising the City Development Officer (CDO) Wilson Kizza , the spokesperson of the Kasijjagirwa Armoured Brigade Barracks Issa Ssekitto and District Internal Security Officer (DISO) Godious Nuwahereza together with six members of Sobujja (including three members opposed to the polls) be formed to agree on how to resolve the current impasse.

“I am sure this joint committee shall come up with a way forward that will benefit all Journalists in Greater Masaka ,” Mr Katende noted.

If the current impasse is swiftly resolved, Mr Katende says, another election can be organised before Christmas .

About the election

Nation Media Group (NMG) correspondent in the area, Wilson Kutamba, was vying for Sobuja presidency against Radio Buddu’s news anchor Matia Ssebuwufu.

Another NMG correspondent in Kyotera District, Ambrose Musasizi who wants to become the next Sobuja publicity secretary was tussling it out with Uganda Broadcasting Corporation’s (UBC) Robert Nsubuga and Buganda Broadcasting Services (BBS) TV's Noah Kintu.

Mr Maurice Peter Matovu who runs Central Updates, an online publication, had already sailed through unopposed together with Mr Jude Ssonko of Radio Buddu for the position of secretary general and secretary for welfare respectively.

Divisions emerged among Sobuja members in the districts of Masaka,Lwengo,Kalungu, Sembabule , Kalangala, Kyotera , Lyantonde , Rakai and Bukomansimbi following a disputed election of their leaders in 2016.

One faction led by Mr Edward Bindhe used to own an office at Kayondo Plaza while the other headed by Mr Ismail Ssozi Ssekimpi occupied the old Sobuja offices along Victoria Road. Both factions recently buried their hatchets and agreed to work under one fold. It remains to be seen whether the resurgence of ‘Sobuja elders’ wont tear the association apart.