Masaka Kids melt hearts at Spain performance

They are known to melt the hearts of audiences with the charming smiles that accompany their dazzling dance moves. Nearly every performance of theirs is concluded with a thunderous standing ovation. And April 30 was no exception as the Masaka Kids Africana serenaded the audience at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys in Barcelona, Spain.

During the half-time interval of the Spanish top flight football league match between FC Barcelona and Valencia FC, fans got more than they had bargained for.

Dressed in Barcelona Football Club replica kits with ‘Masaka Kids’ written at the back of the jerseys, the Ugandan dance troupe performed their original composition titled Habibi while pulling off some sleek dance strokes.

“We have had so much entertainment on the pitch and we have had entertainment off it as well. These are the Masaka Kids Africa, a young entertainment dance group from Uganda. Dance rise and shine, they have been performing, they’ve been enjoying themselves, spreading joy and so it’s been plentiful of entertainment,” the commentator of the game said while the kids were performing.

After their short display, Masaka Kids Africana posted on their Facebook that the performance was a dream come true.

“Performing in the Estadi Olímpic Stadium is a big dream come true for us and we are very excited for this opportunity. Thank you God,” the troupe wrote.

The Ugandan group was in Spain last week on the invitation of the FC Barcelona and the Barça Foundation, an organisation that supports the most vulnerable child and youth through educational sport and projects.