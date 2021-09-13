Masaka killing squad now target boda bodas

By Monitor Team More by this Author

Police in Masaka District are investigating the alleged murder of two boda bodas, whose bodies were recovered in Kyabbumba Village at the weekend.

The two were identified as Huzaifa Mawanda, who was operating at Kyabakuza Stage in Masaka City and Joseph Mukasa, who was operating near Masaka Lands Zonal offices.

Mawanda’s body had already started decomposing while that of Mukasa was still fresh and lying in a pool of blood. A claw hammer was also recovered at the scene, which is said to have been used in the murders.

Mr Paul Kakande, a resident, said the two bodies were discovered by a herdsman on Saturday, who alerted the local leaders.

Mr Joseph Wasswa, a boda-boda rider, said Mawanda went missing on September 4 when he was hired by some men, who picked him up from the stage.

“We seem to be under attack again. Robbers targeting boda bodas had been wiped out but they have come back,” he said during an interview on Saturday.

The vice chairperson of Masaka District Boda-boda Cyclists Association, Mr John Kato, said they are going to work closely with police to arrest the perpetrators.

‘’Every boda-boda cyclist should operate from a gazetted stage and this will help us to identify the wrong people, who steal motorcycles and kill our colleagues,’’ he said.

The Southern Regional police spokesperson, Mr Muhammad Nsubuga, said the two cyclists were hit on their heads with hammers.

He added that the latest killings are not linked to machete- murders which rocked the area in the last two months.

“We have started hunting for the killers and the two motorcycles they robbed from the victims. I am sure we will get them,” he said.

He advised boda boda riders to consider searching clients for weapons and installing Global Positioning System (GPS) trackers on their motorcycles.

Meanwhile, village leaders in Greater Masaka Sub-region have expressed mixed reactions over the directive to register all residents in their areas.

On August 28, government ordered all village chairpersons in the districts of Lwengo, Masaka, and Bukomansimbi to register and provide lists of their residents in two weeks, in a bid to curb the rampant killings in the area.

This was meant help local leaders and security agencies to easily identify residents from strangers. The two-week period elapsed last Friday.

Although many village chairpersons have complied, some within Masaka City are still adamant, insisting that existing registers are enough.

Mr Nsubuga Kitakka, the chairperson of Forkland Cell in Masaka City, said residents in the area are known and no new registration needed.

“We will register new residents if they come,” he said in an interview on Friday.

Mr Godfrey Kiwuuwa, the chairperson of Nyendo-Market Triangle Village, said many residents spend more time at work, including on weekends, which has complicated the planned registration exercise.

“I cannot lie that I have registered any residents. People are mobile, unless we declare a public holiday in the city to address the issue,” he said.

However, the chairperson of Kyoko Village in Lwengo District, Mr Andrew Matovu, said the registration exercise is going on smoothly and a total of 1,000 people have so far been registered.

Mr Ronald Kateregga, the chairperson of Kkingo Village, said 80 per cent of residents have been registered.

Between July and August, at least 26 people, mostly elderly persons, were killed by machete-wielding thugs. The attackers used to strike between 8pm and 6am.

Some village chairpersons especially within Masaka City are also opposed to the idea of forming vigilant groups to guard their wards/cells, saying security agencies should do their part.

Mr Kitakka said they have a group of four vigilantes led by the village secretary but they rarely carry out night patrols.

“This is because they fear clashing with police, which always patrols the city, and may call them thieves. We need to first issue them with identity cards or tags and introduce them to police,” he said.

Mr Charles Muwanga, the chairperson Nyendo-Nakayiba Village, also echoes similar sentiments.

“They [Police] usually beat up people during curfew time without listening to them. Do you think they can spare our members?” he asked.

However, Mr Nsubuga said police has boosted both their foot and motorised patrols in villages as well as improving their cooperation with village leaders.

“The wananchi are vigilant than ever before and if they maintain this, there is no doubt we will fight all sorts of crime in our community,” he said.

He said village security meetings have also been rejuvenated and members regularly share vital information which helps police to swiftly respond to security threats.

So far, 16 suspects out of 70 arrested by joint security team, including two MPs, Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) and Mr Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), have since been produced in Masaka Chief Magistrates Court and charged with murder and attempted murder before being remanded to Masaka Ssaza Prison and Kitalya Prison.

However, police detectives say the motive of assailants is still unknown.

Measures put in place to curb killings

•Security forces availed whistles and drums to village security committee teams.

•Police provided toll free lines 112, 999 for locals to report suspicious elements loitering in villages.

•Formation of village WhatsApp groups for compressive communication between locals and security officers.

•Prevent locals from destroying scene of crime.

•Strictly enforce curfew

•Elderly persons in hotspots who are staying alone are currently accommodated by relatives and friends.

•Registration of residents by village leaders is ongoing to get rid of strangers.

•Local radios and social media has been effectively utilised to mobilise, sensetise residents on the threats.

•Police WhatApp number 0707114114-to which members of the public can send text messages

•Hotels and small lodging facilities who are hosting overnight travelers are under instruction to register all clients

Compiled by Al-Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Gertude Mutyaba, Noeline Nabukenya, & Issa Aliga

