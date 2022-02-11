Prime

Masaka machete gang survivor lives in pigsty

Children at the pigsty  where they have been  sleeping for the last six months in Lwengo District. PHOTO/GERTRUDE  MUTYABA

By  GERTRUDE MUTYABA  &  Wilson Kutamba

  • Mr Bukenya says his house was torched by suspected machete-wielding thugs.

Mr Fred Bukenya, 37, a father of eight, together with his wife have been sleeping in a pigsty for the past six months.
Members of his family, who are residents of Nabyewanga Village, Kkingo Sub-county in Lwengo District, are among survivors of last year’s machete attacks in Greater Masaka area.
Mr Bukenya says his family has continued to sleep in the pigsty after their house was torched by suspected machete-wielding thugs on August 28, 2021.
“I was inside the home together with my children and we only survived by the grace of God, one of my sons who was injured with serious fire burns is slowly recovering,” he reminisces.

