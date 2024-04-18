Mayiga hails Alex Mukulu’s contribution to theatre

The Katikkiro (premier) of Buganda, Mr Charles Peter Mayiga, has hailed legendary actor and playwright Alex Mukulu for his enormous contribution to the theatre in Uganda.

The Katikkiro, who was one of guests at Mr Mukulu’s latest play Kulumbisi and Kulunkalu at the National Theatre last Sunday, was amused at how the playwright used his talent to portray the good, bad and ugly in society.

“I want to thank Mr Alex Mukulu for inviting me to come and enjoy my evening as I learn some lessons. …It takes a lot of imagination, critical thinking and analysis to come up with a play, depicting the themes and the experiences we go through in this country,” Katikkiro Mayiga said during his speech.

He added that theatre in Uganda is not dead despite the emergence of social media, referring to it as a wave.

“I want to assure theatre lovers that nothing can replace quality. Every time you want to get a good thing, you have to put in an effort, it has to be costly, you cannot get good things unless you are prepared to pay the cost,” the Katikkiro said.

He added: “Alex thinks we are doomed, we are not. I am an eternal optimist. We must retain hope under all circumstances. We shall get better if we do not lose hope and if we have the courage and character.”

Mr Mayiga also urged creatives in the entertainment sector, especially playwrights, to continue writing despite the challenges they are facing “because no one succeeds unless they sweat”.

“There is no other way, we have got to go through these processes to get the very best but there are good lessons in the play which we need to think about,” he said.

In the build-up to his play, Mr Mukulu explained that he stopped performing in Uganda in 2007 because he had outgrown the National Theatre and creatives lost focus when technology came into place, which made the audience stop going to theatres.