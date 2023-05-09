Mayiga’s 10 years as Katikkiro

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga yesterday shared his experience as the premier of Buganda Kingdom ahead of his 10th anniversary celebrations, to be marked this Friday.

During an interactive meeting with journalists at Bulange-Mengo yesterday, the Katikkiro, among other achievements, celebrated his contribution towards the completion of the kingdom’s major commercial building, (Masengere) which had stalled for more than 40 years.

“Using Ettofaali money, we were able to finish the Masengere building that had stalled for years. It is now among the city icon buildings. We used part of the Ettofaali money to fence off the Kasubi Tombs. All these are evident in my 10 year tenure,” Katikkiro Mayiga said yesterday.

He added: “Most importantly, my actions and words have impacted a number of lives; people have been able to educate their children, and others have engaged in commercial agri-businesses and other businesses because of the knowledge I have shared on various occasions.”

Last month, the Buganda Kingdom held a mega birthday run as one of the Kingdom’s efforts to fight against HIV/Aids, and at least 100, 000 people are said to have turned up for the marathon that was flagged of by Kabaka of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Addressing journalists yesterday, Katikkiro said his efforts have paid off in mobilising the masses that show up at almost every activity held or organised by the kingdom.

Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga addresses journalists ahead of his 10th anniversary as the premier of Buganda yesterday. PHOTO | PETER SSERUGO

“People are now closer to their King and have developed more trust in their kingdom. This is evident by how they turn up for any call from the king or the Kingdom,”

Adding: “The turn up for activities like Kabaka Birthday Run, Masaza and clans’ soccer competitions, among others, shows the role we have played in engaging the public.”

The Kabaka Birthday Run campaigns which started in 2013, have been used by the kingdom to mobilise resources and sensitise the public against ailments like fistula, Sickle cells, and HIV/Aids.

The campaign has been championed by Katikkiro Mayiga for the last nine years.

His other achievements include; poverty eradication projects like Emmwanyi Terimba, (encouraging coffee growing), environment conservation, reclaiming of Buganda property from the central government, and the establishment of the kingdom’s television channel in 2016.