Mayuge men swap wives over adultery

By ABUBAKER KIRUNDA More by this Author

Two men in Mayuge District swapped wives following an adultery case. The drama unfolded on Friday when Mr Ali Mudde, a resident of Musoma Village in Jagozi Island Sub-county, was tipped off by residents that Mr Bryan Masaba was having sex with his wife in a nearby bush.

Mr Mudde reported the matter to the village chairperson, Mr Peter Balikowa, for a possible settlement. Mr Balikowa then convened a village court.

Upon deliberation, the chairman resolved that the two men exchange wives if it can bring peace between the duo.

Mr Mudde and Mr Masaba’s wife welcomed the idea.

“Mr chairman, I don’t have any objection to the resolution passed by this honourable court and I am more than ready to hand over my wife to him (Mr Masaba),”Mr Mudde told the village meeting.

Mr Balikowa then asked Mr Masaba’s wife if it was okay to have a co-wife .

She objected, and instead suggested that she becomes Mr Mudde’s wife.

Mr Balikowa agreed to the proposal since all the parties were comfortable with it.

Daily Monitor understands that the couples had in their relationships not had children.