Mbale City PDM coordinator refunds stolen Shs8m after arrest 

Mbale City production officer has been compelled to refund Shs8 million following his arrest over the Parish Development Model (PDM) cash that had reportedly gone missing thus crippling the programme. Simon Maasa, who is also the City’s PDM focal point person was arrested on orders of Ms Jovrine Kaliisa Kyomukama, the PDM deputy national director last Thursday during a meeting at Mbale City Council Hall. He spent a night in the police cells before he was ordered to refund the money.

“We arrested him on orders of Ms Kaliisa. The suspect was detained on charges of embezzlement and corruption,” Elgon Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr Rogers Taitika said on Friday. Mr Taitika said the money, which was meant for paying PDM committees had allegedly been misused by Dr Maasa. This publication has learnt that although Mr Maasa refunded the money, the security committee recommended a general inquiry by police and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit (SH-ACU). Mbale Resident City Commissioner, Mr John Rex Aachilla, confirmed to this reporter on Sunday that the money had been recovered.

“I am glad that we have recovered money for the people of Mbale city that was stolen. The suspect is now on police bond as investigations go on. The money was meant to pay for PDM committee members who participated in the training but they were not paid. The PDM focal person has accountability on the paper but there is no proof that he paid them,”Mr Aachilla said.

Ms Kaliisa said Dr Maasa’s arrest followed several complaints raised by PDM beneficiaries and leaders.

“We arrested Dr Maasa after failing to account for the PDM money. We have been receiving complaints from Mbale City,”Ms Kaliisa said.

PDM is a new poverty alleviation programme that the government rolled out in the last financial year aimed at moving 39 percent of Ugandan households from the subsistence economy to the money economy.

