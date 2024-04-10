Mbarara SS student drowns in River Rwizi

Police in Mbarara City are investigating circumstances under which a 17-year-old boy drowned while swimming in River Rwizi.

SP Samson Kasasira the Rwizi regional police spokesperson identified the deceased as Jordan Balimwikungu, a day student at Mbarara Secondary School and a resident of Kiswahili cell, Kakoba ward in Mbarara City.

“The Rwizi regional police fire and rescue services registered a drowning of a student named above which occurred on April 08, 2024. It is reported that the boy had gone swimming at Katete Beach in the same area,” he said in a statement released Tuesday.

SP Kasasira added that upon receiving a report, the police responded quickly for a search and rescue mission but the body was still missing by press time Wednesday morning.

“Police fire and rescue department responded on Tuesday and conducted a search to retrieve the body but their efforts weren't fruitful,” he said.

He added that the search for the body is still ongoing and investigations into the drowning have been opened to ascertain its cause.

The Mbarara Secondary School head teacher, Mr Godfrey Birungi confirmed having learnt of the news of the drowning of one of their students.

“Jordan was a day student at our school, he left home on Monday, upon reaching school, him and friends immediately went to Katete beach for swimming, and we have just learnt that he drowned and his body is missing. As school we are going to have a meeting with the family and see how we shall help in preparation of the burial, and how to avoid such instances in the future,” he said.

Past incidents

In January 2021, two boys identified as Hassan Mwanje, 17, as Mustafa Byaruhanga, 20, drowned in River Rwizi as they had gone to tour the beach in Katete Ward, Nyamitanga Division and swim in the river.

In May 2023, three people drowned in River Rwizi while crossing with a canoe. The victims were crossing the river from Katete to Nyakaizi in Kakooba.