Medic decries rising TB cases among inmates in police cells

TB - a respiratory disease that is preventable and treatable yet kills more than 1.4 million people every year - is chronically underfunded, with diagnosis and treatment failing to reach millions.

By  Anthony Wesaka

What you need to know:

  • Trend. TB remains the world’s deadliest infectious killer. Uganda is one of the 30 World Health Organisation designated countries with a high burden of TB/HIV. In 2019, the estimated incidence rate for TB was 200 per 100,000 population and the mortality rate was 35 per 100,000 population.

Cases of tuberculosis (TB) are on the increase among suspects being held in police cells around the city, a medic has revealed.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.