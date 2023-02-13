Millers count losses as fire guts Kisenyi stores

Millers in Kakajjo zone, Kisenyi in Kampala Central Division are counting huge losses following the early morning fire that gutted over 50 milling machines, and maize and chicken feed stores among others.

Ms Jessica Namirimu, a resident of the area, says that she woke up at around 5am to escort her daughter to the park to board a taxi to school, but on her way back, she found the business hub on fire.

“I ran to start removing the property from my house, but it was too late. The fire burnt down several makeshift store,” she said.

Mr Abubaker Kakooza of Mulungi feeds says that he lost over 80 tons of silverfish valued at over Shs200 million in the fire. A kilogram of silverfish costs Shs4000.

“All my machinery including weighing scales and milling machines among others perished in the fire. I don’t know where I shall start from,” he said.

Ms Olivia Ndagire, who sells soya flour, says that she secured a loan of Shs10 million from Equity Bank on Saturday last week and stocked more than enough. I now don’t know how I shall service the loan,” she said.

Mr Francis Ssendege, a maize dealer says he offloaded three trucks of maize on Sunday and has lost over Shs45 million.

“If the landlord sold the land he should tell us to leave other than burning our property all the time. I pay rent of Shs3 million monthly and on time why the persistent fire outbreaks,” he asked.

Mr Mahad Muwoola, the area councilor claims that the repeated fires are started deliberated by arsonists who want the land these people operate from.

Sergeant Ali Walusimbi, a senior firefighter, says although Police were alerted in time, the police tenders could hardly get to the scene due to the narrow roads and congestion.

“These are structural fires; we don’t fight them in a distance. We have to be close, the fire brigade tenders arrived on time but the vehicles couldn't reach here due to lack of space. It’s a big problem for us,” he said.

Although he suspects that the fire could have started from an electric short circuit, Walunsimbi, says the traders are very careless in servicing their machines, saying this could also ignite a fire.

Pastor David Kiganda from Christianity Focus Centre, says that the continuous fires in Kisenyi are going to bread insecurity.

He says that several youths who had converted to Christianity have been working for different maize milling companies in Kisenyi and thereby reducing the burden of unemployment and crime in the area.

He has urged the government to look into the plight of the traders and support them to reestablish their businesses.