Minister asks Rukungiri leaders to enact by-laws on alcohol abuse

The State Minister for Bunyoro Affairs Ms Jennifer Namuyangu has advised Rukungiri District leaders to enact by-laws and ordinances against alcohol and drug abuse.

The minister's advice followed a petition by leaders over increasing cases of alcohol and drug abuse that is reportedly fuelling criminality and loss of lives in the district. This was during a community-based forum (barraza) held at Rukungiri Municipal stadium on Tuesday

"True we know there is liberalisation of trade and business but government should come up with laws to regulate production and consumption of alcohol, people here are brewing and consuming all types of alcohol that is not certified, this has not only affected our human resource but increased criminality. Last year the death rate of teachers was high because of alcohol consumption,” said Ms Sharifa Nakintu, the Town Clerk Rukungiri Municipality.

The Community Development Officer Ms Hilda Nassazi said alcohol consumption has also fuelled child abuse in the area.

"There is increased cases of child abuse in this area because of alcohol and drug abuse, cases of child neglect are high, parents have failed to provide for their families and children are dropping out of schools. Also these young people have joined the trend of alcohol consumption," Ms Nassazi said.

Mr Micheal Byarugaba, the district councilor representing Western Division, Rukungiri Municipality, said there are many types of illicit alcohol and drugs sold openly in shops.

"I myself have buried two people who have consumed an illicit alcohol called mukuranza, we need to come together and fight this otherwise we are losing a young enterprising population,” he said.

The minister, after listening to the concerns raised, advised the local leadership to enact by-laws and ordinances to fight alcohol and drug abuse in the area instead of waiting for the central government.

"Do not wait for the center to work for you on some of the things like I have heard, the issue of alcohol abuse here is of great concern here. I urge you to go and work on bylaws and ordinances to see this is done away with,” Ms Namuyangu said, adding that the

government couldn’t continue to work on bettering lives that are getting wasted because of alcohol.

The District Resident Commissioner, Mr Stephen Bewayo, promised to help local authorities come up with by-laws and ordinances to contain this but also see that security works with local authorities to fight the vice.

The district health officer Rukungiri Municipality Dr Davis Ahabwe said they are yet to combine statistics on how alcohol and drug abuse have affected lives of people in the area.