Minister cautions Kibuku leaders on malaria spray programme 

The Minister of Health, Dr Ruth Aceng, has warned political leaders and some religious sects in Kibuku District against de-campaigning the Indoor Residual Spraying [IRS] programme.

“There has been a lot of unfounded, untrue information [myths] surrounding the IRS activity in Kibuku District and the leaders were on the forefront but this method of politicising government programmes should stop,” Dr Aceng said.

The local leaders and residents had opposed the IRS programme that was being undertaken by the Ministry of Health and funded by the USAID to fight the spread of malaria.

The district council, in its sitting in December 2022, passed a resolution halting the implementation of the exercise in the district until concerns raised by the communities are addressed.

Among the concerns were that the chemicals used in spraying were associated with impotence, child mortality, and increased spread of malaria, allegations scientists dismissed as baseless.

Dr Aceng said following the halt of the implementation of the IRS programme in the district, cases of malaria had increased.

“We have seen a high burden of malaria in Kibuku District whereas the neighbouring districts like Budaka, Pallisa, Butebo, and Butaleja have seen a drop in malaria cases,” she said.

The minister made the remarks during an engagement with the district leaders and key stakeholders at district headquarters on Tuesday aimed at resolving the impasse and resume the IRS programme.

The Kibuku District Health Officer, Dr Godfrey Kagawa Buyinza, said malaria cases in the district have drastically continued to rise.

“Statistics from the health department indicate that in 2015, the district recorded 8,771 cases of malaria but in 2023, we recorded 211,185 cases, meaning the cases are rising rapidly,” he said.

The Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, who also doubles as Kibuku Woman MP, Ms Jennipher Namuyangu, said the death rate among children in the district due to malaria is alarming.

“At least every day, we bury about five to six children because of malaria-related diseases,” Ms Namuyangu said.

The Kibuku District Chairperson, Mr Muhamad Nakeba, acknowledged that malaria remains a major cause of illness and deaths in the district.

“As leaders, we asked for support from the Ministry of Health and other technical staff on the issues raised and fortunately, the ministry was able to send experts to document these issues and generate ways of addressing them,” he said.

Mr Nakeba said the district leadership is now positive about all malaria interventions, including IRS and they will rescind their decision and support its implementation in the entire district.