Minister directs RDC to beat up violators of Covid-19 SOPs

The Minister in-charge of Science, Technology and Innovation in the Office of the President, Dr Monica Musenero, has directed the Butebo Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Emmy Mitala, to beat up residents who are found defying presidential directives on prevention of coronavirus in the country.

“Mr RDC, just beat them if they are not listening. I am giving this directive as a co-chair of the national enforcement team, don’t allow them to cause us distress. I found Petete Trading Centre full of people, including children, as if there was no lockdown,” Dr Musenero said.

The minister made the directive during the burial of her 81-year-old mother Eunice Logose Shaine in Kabelekeke Village, Petete Sub-county, at the weekend.

The deceased succumbed to heart failure on June 21 in Kampala, the day she was supposed to escort Dr Musenero for the swearing-in ceremony at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Dr Musenero described her mother as a God-loving person who cherished the girl-child.

The RDC in his remarks acknowledged that continued abuse of the presidential directives and guidelines by the residents was the reason behind the escalation of Covid-19 cases.

“Our people have totally refused to follow the SOPs yet the cases are on the rise each passing day. We are now stuck,” Mr Mitala said.

Dr Monica Musenero and her husband lay a wreath on the casket containing the remains of the former’s mother in Butebo District at the weekend. PHOTO/ MUDANGHA KOLYANGHA

He revealed that the district received 510 doses of vaccines last week, which he said is too little.

“This district is a gate pass of several districts such as Bukedea, Kumi, Pallisa, Kibuku and Budaka but we were only given 510 doses of Covid-19 vaccines,” he said.

The Butebo District chairperson, Mr James Okurut, said they would be forced to arrest violators of Covid-19 guidelines.

“People need to adhere to the ministry guidelines by washing hands at all times, wearing masks and social distancing because the disease is dangerous and kills at a faster rate,” he said.

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced 345 new infections from 3,217 tests conducted on June 27, as number of virus cases in the country rose to 79, 434. The ministry also said 33 more Ugandans had succumbed to the virus.

Background

During the first lockdown last year, Local Defence Unit (LDU) personnel and other security agencies came under the spotlight over rampant human rights abuses during the enforcement of presidential directives to contain the deadly virus. Security forces arbitrarily arrested and shot at boda boda riders and pregnant women, among others.