Minister Kitutu denied bail

Karamoja Affairs Minister, Dr Mary Goretti Kitutu was Wednesday denied bail by the Anti-Corruption Court over lack of substantial sureties. Ms Kitutu’s lawyers led by Mr Micheal Wamasebu, a former deputy Director of Public Prosecution (DPP); Mr John Musiime, and Mr Jude Byamukama, last week listed ill health, advanced age of 61, having a permanent residence in Bunga within the jurisdiction of court and handed to court two land titles, each measuring half an acre, in Wakiso District as grounds for her release on bail. The presiding magistrate, Ms Marion Aciro, however, stood over the matter to today, citing insufficient time to review the lengthy bail arguments made by both her lawyers and the State.

Three of her sureties, who include her husband, Mr George Kitutu failed to show proof of financial capacity to stand surety in such a case.

The case has been adjourned to Friday (April 14), when the said sureties are expected to present their credentials in order for court to determine whether to grant the minister bail or not.

The minister, who has for more than two months been at the centre of controversy of allegedly diverting iron sheets meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja, was sent to Luzira last Thursday after the presiding magistrate stood over the matter to today, citing insufficient time to review the lengthy bail arguments made by both her lawyers and the State.

Minister Kitutu faces two counts of loss of public property and one count of conspiracy to defraud according to the charge sheet that was presented before court last week.

She is jointly charged with her younger brother Michael Naboya Kitutu and Mr Joshua Abaho, the senior assistant secretary in the Ministry of Karamoja Affairs in the Office of the Prime Minister.

