Minister Kitutu not getting VIP treatment – Prisons 

The Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Ms Mary Gorreti Kitutu, is not getting preferential treatment at Luzira, the prison authorities have said.

The minister and her brother Micheal Naboya Kitutu were on April 6 remanded to Luzira prison after appearing before the Kololo-based Anti-Corruption Court on charges of causing loss of public property and conspiracy to defraud in connection with the iron sheets saga.

Mr Frank Baine, the Prisons spokesperson, said Ms Kitutu is not receiving any VIP treatment as people have been speculating.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Tuesday, Mr Baine said people had started spreading propaganda that the minister had been given VIP treatment while at Luzira, and that she had also started a hunger strike.

“The minister and her brother are being treated like any other inmates,” he said.

Mr Baine noted that the minister is behaving well and she is responding to the prisons management in a positive way.

The Kitutus spent Easter holidays in jail after they failed to secure last-minute bail from the Anti-Corruption Court.