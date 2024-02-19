Minister rallies Ugandans on digital number plates

The Minister of Security, Maj Gen (Rtd) Jim Muhwezi, has urged Ugandans to embrace the use of digital number plates and technology.

The minister reasoned that the transition from old number plates to digital ones will play a crucial role in curbing and combating crime in the country.

“We are revolutionising the transport sector by transitioning from traditional vehicle registration to digitalised registration. With this advancement, individuals will no longer face the risk of losing their vehicles, as every touch will be traceable. Criminals will be identified, tracked, and apprehended,” he said.

Maj Gen Muhwezi was speaking at the weekend during the graduation ceremony at Uganda Pentecostal University in Fort Portal City.

He highlighted a trend where criminals often use motorcycles (boda boda) to commit crimes and then escape without any trace. He said with the new technology, this will be history.

The minister explained that the new digital number plates will be securely linked to each vehicle, preventing any unauthorised transfer from one owner to another, and the cars will be equipped with trackers to enhance monitoring and location identification.

On privacy concerns, he assured the public that the focus is solely on vehicle location and not on the activities within the car.

“Our interest is to know where your car is,” he said.

Following the rampant insecurity incidents, including assassinations of prominent people, including Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga, President Museveni ordered the installation of digital number plates to help in tracking criminals.

He reasoned that criminals after committing their crimes, run away from the crime scene using motorcycles or vehicles.

Late last year, the Ministry of Works and Transport commenced the installation of the digital number plates, first with government cars.

Turning to graduation, the minister emphasised that the ongoing technological advancements in the digital age have significantly transformed the working environment and urged new job seekers to acknowledge the changes and effectively navigate the evolving job market.

“All graduates need to be prepared and seize the opportunities available, overcoming obstacles that may arise, especially in domains such as artificial intelligence, where the digital era has created new avenues for development and innovation,” Maj Gen Muhwezi said.

The minister also cautioned against the tendency of some individuals only limiting their search for jobs in certain professions and workplaces.

“Some people, after obtaining degrees, experience challenges because they limit themselves to specific job preferences. Instead, use your degree as a gateway to transform communities and open up new possibilities,” he advised.

He asked the public to be mindful of cybercrime and data breaches, emphasising these as emerging hazards resulting from the digital era, and called on the public to proactively engage in protecting digital infrastructure.