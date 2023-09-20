Minister warns Soroti officials against sale of public land

The Minister of Local Government, Mr Raphael Magyezi, has warned Soroti City authorities against engaging in the sale of public land.

Mr Magyezi, who directed Soroti District Land Board to handover public land files within their possession to the city land board, warned that no one has the powers to sell public land unless authorised by the central government.

“Desist from giving away, leasing, exchanging or selling public land in Soroti City. The position of the government is that there is nobody with permission to sell, exchange or dispose of public land in Soroti City without permission from the ministries of Local Government, Finance and Parliament,” he warned.

The minister made the remarks in Soroti City at a thanksgiving ceremony organised at the weekend by Soroti City East MP Herbert Edmund Ariko, who was celebrating his victory in the July 2022 by-election.

Mr Magyezi’s remarks follow concerns that unscrupulous developers in Soroti are conniving with government officials to grab public land.

He further cautioned developers against eyeing government land in the area.

“Please don’t make that mistake of buying public land in the city without my authorisation. I am taking this matter to parliament for approval, don’t make a mistake even if the lease has expired, you will be buying air,” the minister said.

According to him, the land board does not have the powers or permission to either give out public land or change the user clause.

Soroti City has big chunks of public land meant for recreational activities but it has recently been targeted by land grabbers.

At the function, money was raised for the completion of the maternity ward at Moru Apesur and Kichinjaji health centre IIIs which were started by MP Ariko.