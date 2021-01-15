Ministers Kamuntu, Nabakooba, Kasolo, Tumwesigye trail opponents

By Monitor Reporters More by this Author

KAMPALA- Provisional results from various constituencies where Cabinet minister contested as Members of Parliament indicate that the ministers are on the verge of being trounced.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Mr Ephraim Kamuntu lost the Sheema South Member of Parliament (MP) contest to Mr Elijah Dickens Mushemeza with a difference of 204 votes, according to provisional results.

Mr Mushemeza got 12,862 votes and While Mr Kamuntu bagged 12,658 votes.

Mr Kamuntu said he knows that he had overwhelming support o and will investigate what might have gone wrong.

“In my own case yes, I was completely surprised by the results for I know on the ground I had overwhelming support so what might have gone wrong. I will investigate it so that I have the facts as of now, I can take the results by the official returning officer of our area,” Mr Kamunut said on Friday.

Provisional results from Sheema Municipality show that Mr Elioda Tuwmesigye, the Science and Innovations Minister is losing to Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa.

Advertisement

Ms Judith Nabakooba, the Information, Communication and Technology minister, who lost the Mityana District Woman MP seat to Ms Joyce Bagala, a journalist.

Microfinance minister, Mr Haruna Kasolo has lost the Kyotera County seat to Democratic Party’s John Paul Mpalanyi.

Musician Hillary Kiyaga popularly known as Dr Hilderman has been declared the Mawokota North MP, after beating Trade Minister, Ms Amelia Kyambadde.

Ms Teddy Nambooze (NUP), is the new Mpigi District Woman MP, after beating Sarah Nakawunde.

Forum for Democratic Change’s Yusuf Nsibambi beat his opponents to take the Mawokota South seat.

In Butambala District, Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi (NUP), has retained his Butambala County seat, Ms Aisha Kabanda (NUP) is the new Butambala Woman MP. Ms Kabanda crossed from the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to join NUP.

In Gomba District, NUP’s Godfrey Saazi won in Gomba East Constituency, Ms Sylvia Nayebare (NRM), has been declared the Gomba Woman MP, Ms Robinah Rwakoojo emerged winner in Gomba West.

By Nobert Atukunda, Elly Kalenzi, Elly Katahinga, Milton Bandiho,Alfred Tumushabe, Herbert ZZiwa and Barbara Nalyeyiso, Ivan Ssenabulya

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com