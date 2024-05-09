Ministry of Justice to build regional office in Soroti

The Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs is set to commence construction of its regional office in Soroti City, with an estimated budget of Shs7.3 billion.

The project is expected to be completed within 18 months. The three-storey building will accommodate eight state attorneys, parking space, a boardroom, breastfeeding rooms, a canteen, and other facilities.

Mr Paul Muzaale, the principal assistant secretary at the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, on Monday thanked the city authorities and local communities for providing the land for the office. He emphasised that the regional office would facilitate easier access to services for the entire Teso Sub-region.

Mr Muzaale urged SMS Construction Ltd, the contractor, to uphold high standards to ensure the building’s durability and aesthetic appeal.

“You are expected to appear fully in all standards and specifications with the use of certified materials through our project,” he said.

Mr Muzaale also affirmed the ministry’s commitment to providing adequate resources for timely construction, including prompt payment of claims.

The Resident City Commissioner, Mr James Chemutai, pledged full support to ensure the smooth progress of the project and encouraged the contractor to engage locals to foster community ownership and create job opportunities for youth.

Mr Humphrey Ichumar, the project manager, pledged to deliver quality work to ensure value for money.

Land dispute

The construction, initially scheduled for 2020, faced delays due to land disputes. But it is now set to proceed.

Mr Emmanuel Ogarama, the LC1 chairman of Akisim Ward, urged the ministry to find an alternative location to avoid conflicts with the current occupant on the half-acre piece of land on Old Mbale Road.