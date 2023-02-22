Monitor journalist wins continental media award

Daily Monitor journalist Ms Esther Oluka is one of the winners of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung (KAS) Media Africa Award for local journalism.

Ms Oluka is getting an award for a three-part series of articles she did in the Daily Monitor newspaper on Uganda’s land mess.

The stories were published during the month of October, 2021.

According to KAS Media Africa, of the 12 finalists, only three journalists have won the awards.

“Out of over 190 submissions and 12 finalists, it is our pleasure to announce the winners of the inaugural KAS Media Africa Award for local journalism,” reads a statement from KAS media.

The other two winners are Ms Raquel Muigai from Africa Uncensored in Kenya who wrote articles about “scars of the vote” in which she reports on the victims of ethnic violence after the 2007 elections in Kenya, and Mr Jeff Wicks from South Africa for “Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered: An investigation by News 24”. He was awarded for his series of articles on the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who had reported on corruption in the South African Ministry of Health.

According to KAS Media Africa, local journalism is very important for many African media. News from the immediate environment creates a bond between readers and listeners and a newspaper or radio station.

“In recognition of their contribution to local journalism, the three award winners will be invited to go on a fact-finding trip to German local newsrooms in April, including Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland and ZDF,” reads the statement.

What Oluka said

“I am humbled by the recognition. The acknowledgment from KAS Media Africa is motivation for me to do more challenging stories that make an impact in society.”

“I am grateful to the Editors from Daily Monitor and the team from NTV Uganda for having guided and mentored me during the different execution stages of the assignment. Thank you [team] for always being there,” Ms Oluka added.

To other journalists, especially the upcoming ones, Ms Oluka said winning the prestigious award was possible.

“If you work hard, stay focused, surround yourself with incredible mentors and never forget your prayers, you will make it and reach for the stars,” she said.

Previous recognition

The same land series story was shortlisted by the African Centre for Media Excellence (ACME) for the 2022 edition of the Uganda.

National Journalism Awards under the category of Land and Property reporting.