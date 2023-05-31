More than 100 varsity students march to Parliament over anti-gay law
More than 100 students from at least 13 universities and higher institutions of learning mid-morning Wednesday peacefully marched to Parliament “to convey their appreciation to the government for approving the Anti-Homosexuality law.
The students under their umbrella body, "Youth and Students' Association" started their procession from Wandegeya which is about 3kms away from the House as they chanted anti-gay slogans.
The leader of the marchers, Maxwell Muhwezi, said they will also deliver their appreciation to President Museveni in similar fashion.
"Our assurance to her (Speaker Among) is that the whole country is with her," Mr Muhwezi adding that "we going to peacefully match to Parliament to deliver our congratulatory message to her and in days to come, to the President," he told journalists at Emerald Hotel in Wandegeya.
The students also jointly lauded Parliament and President Museveni for ignoring pressure from the Western and other pressure groups that condemned the new legislation.
“This is our country and the law will shield our morals, values and culture,” placards displayed by students suggested.
According to Muhwezi, participants are mostly from universities based in Uganda’s capital Kampala, including Makerere, Cavendish, Kampala International University and Makerere University Business School (MUBS) among others.
