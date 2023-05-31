More than 100 varsity students march to Parliament over anti-gay law

More than 100 students from at least 13 universities and higher institutions of learning mid-morning Wednesday peacefully marched to Parliament “to convey their appreciation to the government for approving the Anti-Homosexuality law.

JUST IN: "We don't want your pro-gay money. We want and love our country more than money," over 100 students from at least 13 universities across Uganda sing as they approach Parliament in a peaceul March "to thank the House and President Museveni for signing the… pic.twitter.com/JYbxkjHxNF — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 31, 2023

The students under their umbrella body, "Youth and Students' Association" started their procession from Wandegeya which is about 3kms away from the House as they chanted anti-gay slogans.

The leader of the marchers, Maxwell Muhwezi, said they will also deliver their appreciation to President Museveni in similar fashion.

"Our assurance to her (Speaker Among) is that the whole country is with her," Mr Muhwezi adding that "we going to peacefully match to Parliament to deliver our congratulatory message to her and in days to come, to the President," he told journalists at Emerald Hotel in Wandegeya.

UPDATE: More than 150 students from at least 13 universities across Uganda have peacefully marched to Parliament to convey their appreciation to the House and President Museveni for enactment of the Anti-Homosexuality Act. On May 31, the students said "the law will save the young… pic.twitter.com/rPlkmL9DAh — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 31, 2023

The students also jointly lauded Parliament and President Museveni for ignoring pressure from the Western and other pressure groups that condemned the new legislation.

“This is our country and the law will shield our morals, values and culture,” placards displayed by students suggested.

VIDEO: Must watch scenes as security officials lead and follow more than 100 peaceful student marchers from 13 Ugandan universities as they head to Parliament over the anti-gay law. Organizers of the march say they "are after thanking President Museveni and Parliament for… https://t.co/loC8vr46zN pic.twitter.com/9LNlr81y3R — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) May 31, 2023