Mother, son remanded over forging Will

Margaret Nabakooza, a resident of Kira Municipality in Wakiso District and her son, David Mutyaba, a student at Cavendish University appeared before court on Tuesday on allegations that they connived with an advocate, one Alice Nabakooza Nyombi to forge powers of Attorney for Harriet Naboosa Joyce Kiwanuka. The state said that the alleged powers of Attorney were given to Mr Mutyaba.

The pair are also facing another charge of intermeddling with the estate of the late Harriet Nabbosa, including her land in Kyukyumu, Kaliti , Senge , Nakulabye and Najeera.

However, Mutyaba and his mother denied the charges but because the state prosecutors are away from their duty stations attending their annual symposium, they were remanded to prison until April 30, 2024 when they will reappear in court for possible bail application. Court issued criminal summons against the accused advocate, Nabakooza because she was not in court.

