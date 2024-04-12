MP Anywar pushes for salon in new building

The Minister of State for Environment, Ms Beatrice Atim Anywar, yesterday asked Parliament to consider setting up a salon at the new Parliament Building currently under construction to offer makeover services to legislators.

Ms Anywar argued that having a salon within the precincts of Parliament would encourage female MPs to take part in physical exercise at the gym, which is key for their health.

“In our new building, for the sake of ladies, probably we could also have a salon established; because you look at us as we are because we take time to prepare ourselves. Myself, my hair and my nails are part of a woman … if we had it [salon], the ladies would come earlier, spend more time in the gym, knowing that they will rush and clean up and then come to the House,” Ms Anywar said.

Ms Anywar argued that the legislators have a tight schedule, including long plenary sessions and constituency work, which may limit their free time to workout.

Her submission arose as the legislators paid tribute to a former Parliament staff member, John Bosco Kagoro, who died on Wednesday. Kagoro served as principal clerk assistant.

“We can have a salon; we can have anything. In the new building, you will have everything, just be rest assured. Even when you want to rest, you will always have a resting place,” Speaker of Parliament Anita Among said in response.

Mr Chris Obore, the Parliament’s director of communication and public affairs, yesterday said : “ That matter was raised by Hon Beatrice Anywar when she was reacting to the Speaker’s communication specifically on the death of our Principal Clerk Assistant John Bosco Kagoro. Hon Anywar said she was the brain behind the gym at Parliament and asked that a salon would be good for female legislators.

“She was heckled by some female MPs. The matter died there and then because it was not a matter on the Order Paper requiring a decision. Reactions to communication from the chair is never a decision.”

The House operates on a budget of Shs900 billion, providing numerous perks to legislators and leadership, including allowances for travel, vehicles, fuel, and now potentially salon services as another addition.

In February, a social media campaign under the hash tag, #UgandaParliamentExhibition, on micro-blogging platform X, formerly Twitter, highlighted multiple reports and concerns of lavish spending, extravagance and alleged illegalities against the 11th Parliament.

Questions are likely to arise as to whether the salon proposition would fall within the House rules of procedure. Rule 82 of the House guidelines points to the key parts of consideration for a legislator’s appearance while at the House, specifically their dress code.

Members are required to be put together and dressed in a suit; dress or dress with jacket; blouse and skirt or blouse and skirt with jacket; decent traditional wear; or military attire for Members of the Armed Forces and dignified shoes for females.

Initial construction works at new Parliament chambers. PHOTO/FILE







Males are required to dress in a suit, shirt and tie; a pair of long trousers with a jacket; a kanzu or tunic, and jacket; a safari suit; decent traditional wear; or military attire for Members of the Armed Forces.

The new nine-floor building will host a chamber with the capacity to seat 600 MPs as opposed to the current one for 100 members. Other facilities in the new block include a museum, state-of-art archiving facility, gallery and increased space for offices.

The new Parliament Building project, under contractor ROKO, has suffered multiple setbacks and missed prior set dates of completion.

Completion of the new chambers was expected in July 2020, which was later pushed to July 2021. The building remains incomplete to date.

The Auditor General’s report for the year ending June 2023 raised several queries over the delays.

“I noted that the contract for the construction of the new Parliamentary chambers has been revised/varied five times to Shs220b (VAT inclusive). This indicates deficiencies in the project design, which has led to further delays and probable loss of funds by the [Parliamentary] Commission,” the report states.

“I observed that the progress of works on the new Parliamentary chambers was at 41 percent, which is below the planned 80 percent. The Commission will be forced to continue operating at less than half its standard seating capacity,” the report adds.