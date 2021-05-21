MP speaks on wives’ rivalry at swearing-in

By ESTHER OLUKA More by this Author

The Soroti East Division Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Moses Attan Okia, has spoken out for the first time about the Monday incident where his two wives publicly wrangled during his swearing-in.

The rivalry, caught on camera, began as soon as Mr Okia was called up to move to the lectern to take oaths of office and allegiance.

One of the wives dressed in gomesi sprang to her feet first, marching hurriedly forward as her co-wife and husband followed. However, they were asked to first sanitise their hands at the edge of the marquee where they were seated.

The same woman began pacing on the red carpet towards Parliament building only to discover the pair strolled gently behind her, prompting her to abruptly stop.

Then she began taking measured steps to align with Mr Okia who appeared to match his walk with the co-wife, although he outpaced both women while approaching the stage.



The wife dressed in gomesi followed suit while her co-wife first tried but aborted a plan to access the lectern on the left side, instead following the pair ahead and positioning herself on the immediate right of husband Okia.

The Clerk to Parliament, Ms Jane Kibirige, was now on the immediate left of the MP-elect, crowding the lady in gomesi behind Mr Okia.

Just as Mr Okia lifted the Bible aloft to start administering the oath, his wife raced from behind and pushed herself next to the incoming lawmaker and elbowed away her co-wife, prompting Mr Okia to admonish them to behave.

Newly elected Ugandan MP, Attan Okia Moses, was followed by embarrassing drama when his 2 wives quarreled on live television during his swearing in ceremony.



“Relax,” he was heard saying when they started tussling.



In an interview with this publication on Wednesday, now MP Okia said he is officially married to two women and always attends functions jointly with them.

“On that [inauguration] day, they all wanted to stand in front and next to me, hence the pushing. Upon realising what was happening, I told them to stop it. But also, we did not know in which exact position the Clerk to Parliament [who was administering the oath] was supposed to stand, so that also brought a mix-up,” he said.

They drove to Parliament for the swearing-in in one car, the MP said, and returned home in the same vehicle despite the disturbances.

According to the legislator, one of the women has apologised while the other has been left traumatised because of the sudden public interest in the incident whose video has widely circulated on social media.

“But the dust will eventually settle. My wives should not be victimised,” he said.

This was not the first time he was showing up for a public event with his two wives. Mr Okia says he has previously gone for other social gatherings with them.

“I am not like other men afraid of showing up to functions with both wives and it is an open secret. I know of other polygamous colleagues afraid of appearing with all their wives at functions. For me, I don’t hide,” he said.

