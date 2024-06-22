MP Ssegirnya discharged from Nairobi hospital
What you need to know:
- He has spent six months at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi
Kawempe North legislator Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya has been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where he has spent six months receiving treatment.
In a slurred speech, Ssegirinya in a video footage posted on X-platform on Friday said, “I am happy that I have been discharged, I am returning home.”
He added, “my voters I can assure you that everything is done,....I am returning home.”
According to his Personal Assistant Alex Luwemba, the doctors recommended that the MP takes a bed rest for three months under the observance of medical personnel before he engages in any work-related activities.
“I want to inform the Ugandans that God is great, Hon Muhammad Segirinya has been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital after spending 186 days,” he said.
“I want to thank the Parliament for covering the medical bills, I also want to thank the National Unity Platform party for the support,” he added.
Mr Ssegirinya was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital, six months ago shortly after he was returned from the Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra, Netherlands, where he had been referred for treatment
He had been transferred to the hospital on August 10, 2023, from Germany where he had been receiving medical treatment since August 1, 2023
The Kawempe North legislator had been flown out after doctors in Uganda recommended due to the increased illness, which he reportedly got while in prison.
Mr Ssegirinya had by then just been released from Luzira prison together with his Makindye East counterpart, Mr Allan Ssewanyana where they had spent almost two years on remand after being accused of orchestrating the machete attacks in greater Masaka sub region.