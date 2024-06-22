MP Ssegirnya discharged from Nairobi hospital 

Kawempe North legislator Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya has been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, where he has spent six months receiving treatment.



In a slurred speech, Ssegirinya in a video footage posted on X-platform on Friday said, “I am happy that I have been discharged, I am returning home.”



He added, “my voters I can assure you that everything is done,....I am returning home.”

According to his Personal Assistant Alex Luwemba, the doctors recommended that the MP takes a bed rest for three months under the observance of medical personnel before he engages in any work-related activities.



“I want to inform the Ugandans that God is great, Hon Muhammad Segirinya has been discharged from Aga Khan Hospital after spending 186 days,” he said.

Kawempe North MP, Muhammad Ssegirinya is expected to return to Uganda next week after he was discharged from Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya where he has been undergoing treatment for months.#MonitorUpdates pic.twitter.com/LsvrIVhIEq — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) June 21, 2024



“I want to thank the Parliament for covering the medical bills, I also want to thank the National Unity Platform party for the support,” he added.



Mr Ssegirinya was admitted to Aga Khan Hospital, six months ago shortly after he was returned from the Amsterdam Universitair Medische Centra, Netherlands, where he had been referred for treatment



He had been transferred to the hospital on August 10, 2023, from Germany where he had been receiving medical treatment since August 1, 2023



The Kawempe North legislator had been flown out after doctors in Uganda recommended due to the increased illness, which he reportedly got while in prison.