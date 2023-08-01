Government promises Ssegirinya medical treatment in Germany

The Parliament of Uganda has arranged for Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya, the Member of Parliament representing Kawempe North, to travel to Germany for medical treatment after tests revealed lung tumors that cannot be treated in Uganda, according to Mr Ssegirinya himself.

Carrying test results in an envelope from Ecurei, Mengo Hospital, Mr Ssegirinya stated that he would head to Nairobi Hospital for further examinations before proceeding to Germany for comprehensive treatment.

"I am not in good shape. The doctors also found out that I have wounds on my lungs. I have difficulty breathing, and my stomach also hurts a lot. During the night, I feel so hot. I also have hypertension," he shared.

Accompanied by his brother, Mr Ssegirinya is hopeful that this trip will yield positive results, as he has been in and out of the hospital.

"I have gone with my brother, and my family escorted me to the airport. I will be fine. They are going to treat me so that I get back on my feet. I have never really been stable ever since I left prison. When I finish my treatment, I will be able to serve my people of Kawempe with all I have, just like before," Mr Ssegirinya said.

Despite his absence, Mr Ssegirinya believes that the people of Kawempe will continue to receive assistance, and he trusts that the Parliament is taking care of him.

"The Parliament has bought our air tickets and promised to take care of my hospital bills too when I reach Germany," he said.