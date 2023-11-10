Among assures Ssegirinya of medical support

Speaker of Parliament Ms Anita Among on Friday afternoon assured the Kawempe North MP Mr Muhammad Ssegirinya that he has the full support of Parliament as he pushes for full recovery from the illness that has been disturbing him over the past few months.

"As Parliament, we are going to continue supporting him. We will be checking on him because he also needs psychological support. We will give him all the support he needs to be able to get out of hospital and get back to work," Ms Among said after checking on Mr Ssegirinya at Nsambya Hospital.

She added: "The treatment he is getting, is a continuation of treatment he got from abroad and what I saw and discussed with the medics is that he is responding well to the medication. All he needs is to eat more and finish his doze and he will be fine."

Ms Among lauded private health facilities which she said have played a pivotal role in supporting the public health centres and hospitals in extending treatment to Ugandans.