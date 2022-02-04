MPs reveal anomalies in Covid relief cash exercise

An investigation by Parliament into the disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds under the Office of the Prime Minister has unearthed gross irregularities in the exercise.

During the second lockdown last year, Shs53.5b was approved to cover 501,107 targeted beneficiaries, with each receiving Shs100,000.

However, a report by the joint Committee on Public Accounts (central and Local Government) on the exercise found that the money meant to cushion the vulnerable in cities and municipalities ended up in the hands of leaders, and their relatives.

The report was presented in Parliament on Wednesday.

“In Gulu City, the local leaders, who were meant to supervise and provide oversight, took over and abused the process by registering their relatives and themselves as beneficiaries,” the report states.

The report added that many people who were registered did not receive money due to various reasons including inaccurate names registered, involvement of many stakeholders with uncoordinated instructions and roles, elected leaders sidelined during the exercise, and multiple payments to individuals.

Ms Betty Amongi, the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, said the processes followed were recommended by Cabinet.

However, Mr Joseph Ssewungu, the Kalungu West MP, said: “Shs2.8 billion was spent on administration yet in her ministry, officials and ministers are given allowances and vehicles.”

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Ms Anita Among, said: “Maybe my sister (Ms Amongi) also, to show total transparency, when you are making the guidelines, you ought to have brought them to present to.”