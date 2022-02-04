MPs reveal anomalies in Covid relief cash exercise

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during the launch of the Covid-19 relief cash exercise on July 8,2021. Photo / File

By  ESTHER OLUKA  &  Elizabeth Kamurungi

What you need to know:

  • Parliament consequently directed the Auditor General to conduct further investigations and ensure that those who abused the funds are brought to book.

An investigation by Parliament into the disbursement of Covid-19 relief funds under the Office of the Prime Minister has unearthed gross irregularities in the exercise.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.