MPs sign motion to censure Namuganza

Members of Parliament have started what they have described as an irreversible move to censure the embattled State minister for Housing Persis Namuganza.

On December 8, the Agago North Member of Parliament, Mr Amos Okot, notified the Clerk to Parliament of his intention to move the motion to censure Ms Namuganza over misconduct, which he followed with the actual motion on December 9.

“Take Notice that I, Okot John Amos, Member of Parliament, Agago North County intend to move a motion of censure under Rule 109 (1) of the Rules of Procedure Parliament against Persis Namuganza Princess, State Minister for Land, Housing and Urban Development (Housing) in the Republic of Uganda on grounds of misconduct and misbehaviour as prescribed in Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution,” the notice to move the motion reads in part.

Article 118 (1) (b) of the Constitution states that Parliament may, by resolution supported by more than half of all MPs, pass a vote of censure against a minister on [given] grounds, including abuse of office or willful violation of the oath or allegiance or oath of office.

In a motion dated December 9, moved by Okot, seconded by Yona Musinguzi, the Ntungamo Municipality MP, the legislators lined up a litany of accusations against the minister, which form the basis for their resolve to kick her out of the Cabinet.

The duo say they are concerned that after Parliament had found the minister culpable of abuse of office in allocating the Naguru-Nakawa land to investors, Ms Namuganza made statements about Parliament in the mainstream media and on social media attacking the operations of Parliament, questioning the powers of Parliament, the integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament and imputing improper motive to Parliament and its presiding officers.

The also said the statements made by Ms Namuganza were derogatory and were found by Parliament to amount to gross misconduct and misbehaviour, an affront to the dignity of Parliament, denigrated public trust and confidence in the authority and integrity of the Office of Speaker, Members of Parliament and the Institution of Parliament and brought the House and its members into disrepute.

The movers agreed that her conduct was in breach of the Code of Conduct for the Members of Parliament and constituted contempt of Parliament.

“Now, therefore, be it resolved that Parliament passes a vote of censure against Persis Namuganza Princess the State minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development on grounds of misbehaviour and misconduct,” the motion to censure her reads in part.

Prior to the latest move, Ms Namuganza had stood up to the colleague legislators, toe-to-toe over what she called harassment and turning the ad hoc committees into torture chambers. She also questioned why the Speaker of Parliament continues to set up ad hoc committees when the House has both standing and sectoral committees that are supposed to run the activities of Parliament.

“And these so called ad hoc committees all the time? We have substantive Committees of Parliament they should be the ones to handle matters that fall under their responsibilities, why ad hoc? As if they are hired to embarrass! Anyway, the matter is in court for judicial interpretation. So what will the substantive committees do? All this is done in bad faith, you can continue to defend it the way you want because you’re a member, but this must stop,” the movers quoted the minister as saying.

Ms Namuganza said the ad hoc committees had rendered the main committees idle because work that should have been done by such committees was being allocated to the ad hoc committees and threatened to raise point of order on the floor of Parliament.

“We shall raise a point of order if another ad hoc committee is formed to create order in the House. Like the one which is investigating the importation of rice, it’s supposed to be the Committee on Trade. Why ad hoc? For a few members?” she was quoted in the censure motion.

The movers, however, said the denigration of Parliament cannot go unpunished and they are on an irreversible journey to teach Ms Namuganza a lesson.

“The above statements by Persis Namuganza Princess about Parliament in the media and social media, attacking the operations of Parliament questioning the powers and integrity of the presiding officers of Parliament were found to be derogatory and imputed improper motives to Parliament and its presiding officers. The statements were also found to be affront to the dignity of Parliament,” the motion states.

Mr Musinguzi yesterday told this newspaper that the journey has started and nothing will stop them from censuring Ms Namuganza.

“We have started the irreversible process of removing the minister. By the way she is my friend and nothing is personal, we want discipline and whoever goes against the parliamentary decorum will face the heat,” he said.

Mr Musinguzi also said the President had made it clear that Parliament must help him in fighting corruption and that the war is on. He said the minister had been found culpable in the Naguru-Nakawa land saga and instead of dealing with that, she attacked Parliament.

“I am firmly behind my party chairperson who told us at Kyankwanzi that we must help him to fight corruption. Our secretary general has also made same statements so I am, behind both of them. Whoever indulges in corruption, we shall not give him or her space because their actions affect service delivery,” Mr Musinguzi said.

We reached out to Ms Namuganza for a response but by press time, she had not responded to our request for information through both phone calls and text messages.