MPs tell Mao to release DP from govt ‘captivity’

A section of legislators belonging to the Opposition Democratic Party (DP) Parliamentary Caucus have reinstated a demand that their party leader, Mr Norbert Mao, quits their leadership following his affiliation with the National Resistance Movement (NRM) party.

Mr Mao, who serves as the Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister in President Museveni’s government, is also the DP party president general.

Led by DP deputy chief whip Richard Lumu (Mityana County South), the legislators during a press conference at Parliament yesterday urged Mr Mao not to drag the party from members who believe in multi-party democracy.

“We demand that President Museveni and Minister Norbert Mao respect the constitutional order in this country. He [Mao] should release the Democratic Party from the captivity they are holding it, so as to enable us who believe in multi-party democracy enjoy our rights,” Mr Lumu said.

“As Members of the DP party, we are determined to protect our party and that we shall do so without fear,” he added.

Concerning an alliance between DP and NRM parties, Mr Lumu said there is no proof to show that a meeting ever took place and members agreed to cooperate with the ruling party.

“On policy matters of merging or doing coalition with other parties, there must be a delegates’ conference and when this happens, there must be minutes [from the meeting].

“I am surprised that Ugandans are talking about a DP cooperation with NRM yet there are no minutes that authorised Mao and [others] appending signatures on a cooperation agreement…So, whatever was done was questionable,” he said.

If there is anything to be done, especially on policy matters, Mr Lumu said, an idea is formed before it is brought before the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), which will then deliberate on it before the matter goes to the National Council, which eventually makes decisions which bind the party.

“So, let nobody lie to you by saying he has taken the party away from us,” he said.

In attendance

The legislator was flanked by Mr Michael Lulume Bayigga (Buikwe South), Mr Richard Sebalama (Bukoto Central) and Mr Fred Kayondo (Mukono County South)

The trio collectively added that their party is not for sale and if Mr Mao wants to completely jump ship, he should do so alone.

In a July 22 letter, President Museveni expressed confidence that the cooperation with DP and Uganda Peoples Congress would drive towards attaining unity in the country.