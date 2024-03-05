Mpuuga's Shs500m service award illegal- law society

Uganda Law Society (ULS) has called for a thorough investigation into Shs500 million 'service award' allocated to former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga, describing it as an "illegal charge" on the Consolidated Fund of Uganda.

Citing Article 93 of the Constitution, ULS president, Mr Bernard Oundo said the introduction of any new emoluments or upward alteration of existing ones must be by way of a Bill or motion introduced in Parliament on behalf of the Government (Executive arm) upon which Parliament becomes empowered to consider the same and determine such emoluments.

"Therefore, to the extent that there was no Bill or motion presented on behalf of the Executive in relation to the impugned Service Award emoluments, they constitute an illegal charge on the Consolidated Fund of Uganda and ought to be thoroughly investigated," reads part of the statement signed by Mr Oundo.

He urged Parliament to abide by the Constitutional and Statutory laws governing the determination of their emoluments, including salaries, gratuities, pension and other benefits, and to lead by example in demonstrating proper and economical use of public funds.

"To remedy the perennial problem of payment disparities and conflicts or interest in the determination of the emoluments of MPs, ULS urges the creation of an independent Salaries and Remuneration Commission to determine the remuneration of all government employees and officials, including MPs. This would necessitate constitutional as well as statutory amendments but is necessary to deal with the problem and provide an inclusive and lasting solution," he said.

ULS president, Mr Bernard Oundo

According to ULS, Parliament and the Parliamentary Commission should publicly address the contested issues and demonstrate commitment to the binding laws governing the remuneration of MPs.

Mr Oundo said government and all public servants should uphold the principles of accountability, transparency, and adherence to the rule of law in all matters related to the administration of public funds and the remuneration of public of public officials to create and maintain public trust and ensure the responsible use of taxpayers' money.

The statement comes in the wake of a dispute between the Nyendo-Mukngwe MP and Mr Robert Kyagulanyi, president of the National Unity Platform (NUP) in which Mr Mpuuga belongs.