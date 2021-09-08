Mubende deputy DISO arrested over defilement, rape

By Barbra Nalweyiso More by this Author

Police in Mubende are holding the Mubende Deputy District Security Officer (DISO) for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old girl.

The arrest followed complaints by the victim's guardian Ms Bridget Kakooko, a resident of Kangulumira Village in South Division, Mubende Municipality.

According to the victim, the incident happened on the morning of September 2, 2021 when she had gone to the deputy DISO's office seeking his signature on certain papers.

“When I entered the building, he dragged me into his office and forced me into sexual intercourse. He later gave me Shs6,000 for transport and another Shs5000 for lunch," the victim said during an interview on Tuesday

When she reached home, the victim says, she narrated the whole story to her aunt Ms Katooko.

On the same day, Ms Kakooko reported the matter to Mubende Central Police Station.

“When I reported the case, the officers first declined to record my statement asking for the victim's medical examination results to prove her claims. The examination was done and the results proved that she suffered involuntary sexual penetration. My statement was recorded and in the afternoon (last Thursday)," Ms Katooko said.

She claims the suspect has since pledged to give her Shs3 million so that they settle the matter out of court, a deal she has rejected.

Mr Charles Twine, the spokesperson of the Criminal Investigations Directorate has confirmed the arrest of the deputy DISO, saying when investigations are complete, he will be arraigned in court.

"The situation is under control with investigations ongoing, when they are complete, he will be taken to court," he said.

Defilement is defined as having sexual intercourse with a girl who is below the age of eighteen years. According to Ugandan law, anybody below 18 years is considered to be a child. It does not matter whether they have consented or not to having sexual intercourse. It is punishable by death upon conviction.

