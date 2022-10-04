Muhoozi dropped from CLF, promoted to General

President Yoweri Museveni who is the Commander in Chief of defence forces Tuesday promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the rank of Lieutenant General to General.

General is the highest rank in the hierarchy of Uganda People’s Defence Forces.

Gen Kainerugaba who has been on Twitter meltdown since Monday on Tuesday morning revealed that he had just had a conversation with his father, saying the changes would be communicated later.

“Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much. He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” he tweeted.

He has however been dropped as the Commander of Land forces. He has since edited his Twitter account replacing his former title with SPA/SO (Senior Presidential Adviser/ Special operations).

We are going to have a celebration down Kampala Road for this rank. I thank my father for this great honor! 🙏 — Muhoozi Kainerugaba (@mkainerugaba) October 4, 2022