Muhoozi dropped from CLF, promoted to General
What you need to know:
- Gen Kainerugaba who has been on Twitter meltdown since Monday on Tuesday morning revealed that he had just had a conversation with his father, saying the changes would be communicated later.
President Yoweri Museveni who is the Commander in Chief of defence forces Tuesday promoted his son Muhoozi Kainerugaba from the rank of Lieutenant General to General.
General is the highest rank in the hierarchy of Uganda People’s Defence Forces.
“Had a good discussion with my great father this morning. Apparently, my tweets scared Kenyans too much. He will announce the changes. There is a special prayer I shall make for our army,” he tweeted.
He has however been dropped as the Commander of Land forces. He has since edited his Twitter account replacing his former title with SPA/SO (Senior Presidential Adviser/ Special operations).
According to highly placed sources, Gen Muhoozi has been replaced by Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga, the current commander of Operation Shujaa in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Muhanga has also been promoted from the rank of Major General to Lieutenant General.