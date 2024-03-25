Multichoice raises DStv, GOtv subscription fees

Less than six months after increasing subscriber tariffs, Multichoice Uganda, the mother company of DStv and GOtv, has again indicated it will be raising monthly subscription fees effective April 1.

Sources within the company confirmed yesterday the increment for which some subscribers have already received SMS notifications, is due to a rise in the cost of doing business across Africa.

Multichoice Uganda is a subsidiary of the South African-based Multichoice Group, an entertainment company with a presence across 16 of the continent’s 54 countries mainly in East, Central, and Southern Africa.

Our sources said the planned increase ranges from between Shs3,000 and Shs15,000.

Yesterday, Multichoice Uganda’s public relations and communications manager, Mr Rinaldi Jamugisa promised to share his response in a document which he hadn’t shared by press time. “I am just waiting for our internal approval, then I will share with you,” he said.

Some DSTv and Gotv customers expressed dissatisfaction, saying whereas the prices have been increased, the quality of services is dropping.

Ms Rebecca Mutike, the manager of public and international relations at Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), said on Wednesday that the regulator has approved the new tariffs.

“All licensees seek approval from the UCC before tariff revision. All licensees must justify to UCC any tariff changes. The Commission reviews the reasons/justification before granting or rejecting the change,” Ms Mutike said.

He noted further that among the issues Multichoice raised is that they buy content in US dollars whose value has appreciated against the Uganda shilling. The other reason was core Inflation increased from 4.5 percent to 5 percent and that the shilling depreciated from Shs3,685 in 2023 to Shs3,850.

On the other hand, StarTimes Uganda, has also revealed that their customers should expect an increment in tariff.

The company’s vice president, Mr Aldrine Nsubuga, said the increased cost of operations merits the changes.

“In the new year things have changed and we have been giving our customers the best content. They should expect a slight increase in the coming month,” Mr Nsubuga said.





cost of Packages

According to the new packages, DSTV premium will rise to Shs290, 000 from Shs275,000, Compact plus to Shs170 000 from Shs160,000, and Compact will now be Shs110,000 from Shs104,000.

Dstv Family Shs69,000 from Shs64,000; Access Shs45,000 from Shs43,000, XtraView Shs53,000 from Shs50,000. Lite/Lumba has remained at Shs16 000.

GOtv Supa has been increased to Shs69,000 from Shs58,000; GOtv Max Shs52,000 from Shs49,000, while GOtvPlus, GOtv Value, and GOtv Lite have remained at their current prices of Shs33,000; Shs21,000 and Shs15,000, respectively. A new package, GOtv Supa Plus has been introduced for Shs110,000.

In April 2023, Multichoice increased rates by between Shs4,000 to Shs20,000. Effective April 1, 2023, DSTV premium increased to Shs275,000 from Shs255,000; DStv Compact plus went from Shs150,000 to Shs160,000, while DSTV Compact jumped to Shs104,000 from Shs95,000.

DSTV Family Shs64,000 from Shs59,000; DSTV Access Shs43,000 from Shs39,000 and DSTV Lumba was raised to Shs16,000 from 15,000.