Museveni appoints new KCCA directors
- The Auditor General’s Report of 2022, among others, revealed that KCCA had unutilised Shs13.5billion.
- The new directors and their deputies, whose details are yet to be officially disclosed, are expected to occupy the directorates of Engineering and Technical Services, Treasury Services, and Gender and Community Services, among others.
President Museveni has appointed six new directors and their deputies to man different directorates at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), this publication has learnt.
A source close to the Authority revealed that the Public Service Commission chaired by Ms Musoke Kabogoza has already completed the recruitment process.
The new development comes barely two weeks after Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and Enterprises (Cosase) quizzed officials from KCCA over failure to utilise funds that had been allocated to hire health workers and teachers who were urgently needed in city health facilities and schools.
Cosase’s reactions were triggered by the Auditor General’s Report of 2022, which revealed that Shs13.5b meant to facilitate the recruitment of teachers and health workers by KCCA was returned to the Consolidated Fund during the 2021/2022 financial year.
However, the KCCA team in its defence said the recruitment process was supposed to be spearheaded by the Education and Health Service commissions.
In addition, the delays were attributed to the Covid -19 pandemic that paralysed several activities due to lockdowns and restricted movements.
The new KCCA directors will soon take on their new responsibilities after going through the due process.
Meanwhile, we have also established that the process for recruitment of staff at lower levels is ongoing.
Recent cases
Of this, Shs3.16billion was meant for recruitment of teachers while Shs1.73billion was intended for recruitment of health workers under the KCCA vote. Last week, Lawmakers on the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises (Cosase) were irked by “KCCA’s failure to execute its mandate on hiring the highly needed staff, consequently compelling government to channel the said funds back to the consolidated fund.” Kyadondo East MP Muwada Nkunyingi said KCCA’s failure to recruit health workers and teachers pointed to the City Hall’s inadequacy.