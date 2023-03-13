Museveni appoints new KCCA directors

President Museveni has appointed six new directors and their deputies to man different directorates at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), this publication has learnt.

A source close to the Authority revealed that the Public Service Commission chaired by Ms Musoke Kabogoza has already completed the recruitment process.

KCCA appoints directors as vetting process goes on

The new directors and their deputies, whose details are yet to be officially disclosed, are expected to occupy the directorates of Engineering and Technical Services, Treasury Services, and Gender and Community Services, among others.

The new development comes barely two weeks after Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and Enterprises (Cosase) quizzed officials from KCCA over failure to utilise funds that had been allocated to hire health workers and teachers who were urgently needed in city health facilities and schools.

Cosase’s reactions were triggered by the Auditor General’s Report of 2022, which revealed that Shs13.5b meant to facilitate the recruitment of teachers and health workers by KCCA was returned to the Consolidated Fund during the 2021/2022 financial year.

However, the KCCA team in its defence said the recruitment process was supposed to be spearheaded by the Education and Health Service commissions.

In addition, the delays were attributed to the Covid -19 pandemic that paralysed several activities due to lockdowns and restricted movements.

The new KCCA directors will soon take on their new responsibilities after going through the due process.

Meanwhile, we have also established that the process for recruitment of staff at lower levels is ongoing.