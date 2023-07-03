Museveni approves Gen Kayihura's retirement

President Yoweri Museveni has Okayed the retirement of former police commander Gen Kale Kayihura and 109 other officers.

The retiring officers include 110 General Officers and Senior Officers from the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). The General Officers include 11 Generals and 99 Senior Officers from the rank of Major to Colonel.

Among General Officers who will retire on August 31, 2023, in batch 13A include: RO/00513 Gen Kale Kayihura, RO/01567 Lt Gen James Nakibus Lakara, RO/00072 Maj Gen Samuel Wasswa, Mutesasira, RO/01461 Maj Gen Joseph Arocha, RO/02000 Maj Gen David K Wakaalo, RO/01380 Brig Gen Austine Kasatwooki Kamanyire and RO/01435 Brig Gen Stephen Oluka.

Others are; RO/02855 Brig Gen Frank Katende Kyambadde, RO/02909 Brig Gen Emmanuel Kwihangana, RO/07175 Brig Gen Wilson Muhabuzi, and RO/07698 Brig Gen Ham Atwoki Kaija.

According to the statement from the UPDF spokesperson, batch 13B will accommodate others not catered for in this batch.