Museveni commends UPDF for arresting ADF leader, eliminating others

President Yoweri K. Museveni has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Uganda People's Defense Forces (UPDF) for their successful operation in arresting a key ADF rebel leader and neutralizing several others along Lake Albert in Kasese District last week.

President Museveni made the statement via his X (formerly Twitter) account on Sunday acknowledging the efforts of the UPDF in their relentless pursuit of those responsible for the heinous acts of violence, which included the killing of two tourists and their Ugandan driver, as well as the brutal attack on the Lhubiriha Secondary School students, plus the destruction of a Fuso Truck loaded with onions.

“This is to inform you that one of the killers of the tourists and their Ugandan driver, by the name of Njovu, has been arrested while injured. Three other terrorists have been killed from that group of 10 who killed the Lhubiriha children, burnt the truck of onions, and tried to attack the parked trucks on the Congo- Kasindi side,” he tweeted.

Mr Museveni said that though the security forces managed to capture the commander, seven other suspected ADF rebels are still on the run and expressed confidence that they will be brought to justice soon.

“The remaining seven are still on the run, but we shall get them. Njovu was their commander. The Njovu group was attacked by the UPDF marine boat on Lake Edward. They did not fully utilize their success after attacking the boat of terrorists. Otherwise, all the terrorists would have been captured,” he said.

“They (forces) delayed in checking the crippled boat until morning when the 7 had escaped. It was their first time to fight on water. They are perfecting their combat drills. I congratulate the Marines and the CMI for a good job, some gaps in the Marines’ performance, notwithstanding,” he said.