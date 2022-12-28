Museveni delivers on Nodding Disease pledge 

President Museveni has finally fulfilled his pledge of delivering 208 oxen to families affected by Nodding Disease Syndrome in Pader District.

On May 11, 2014, while addressing the Girls’ Sacco Annual General Meeting in Pader, Mr Museveni pledged to support families with Nodding Syndrome patients with oxen and ox-ploughs.

During the 2016 election period, the families only received the ox ploughs.

However, last week Ms Jane Barekye, the State House Comptroller, delivered the 208 oxen to beneficiaries at a ceremony at Awere Health Centre III in Awere Sub-county.

Ms Barekye applauded residents for their patience and tasked the district leaders to offer psychosocial support and care to the families of patients with Nodding disease.

“It’s not a simple task. I am told that parents and patients face stigma due to the disease. But now use the oxen and ploughs well so that they earn a living as advised by the President,” she stated.

Mr Robert Adebuason, the Pader chief administrative officer, says a total of 1,548 households have one or more Nodding disease patients.

He also raised concern over the lack of a proper health facility to treat severe cases.

This publication has established that children suffering from the disease go without food while medical facilities across the district lack basic medication.

Mr Raymond Oroma, the chairperson of Lukwor Ojuu Village, Lagile Parish, Awere Sub-county, said there is limited funding directed towards healthcare.

“These children have not been doing well recently, better measures are still lacking in response to their situation,” Mr Oroma said.

According to him, defilement has been the worst form of child rights abuse.

Ms Paska Aciro Menya, the district Woman MP, asked Ms Barekye to influence the quick upgrade of Awere Health Centre III for proper service delivery.

Nodding syndrome

Nodding Syndrome is a mysterious illness that affects the brain and central nervous system of children, primarily between the ages of five and 15.

The disease causes increased diminishment in mental capacity and over time, many children develop severe growth retardation.

In a 2018 report on Nodding Syndrome released by CARITAS, Pader indicates that the level of sexual assault and stigma was high against the children in communities. “They are stunted in growth and disoriented in space but worst of all, these children have been stigmatized and called names like “ghost”, “walking coffin”, “dogs”, “useless”,” the report reads in part.











